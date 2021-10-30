Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $308.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE SNOW traded up $5.84 on Friday, hitting $353.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,354. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.10. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $106.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.01.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 41,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $14,591,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,144,671 shares of company stock valued at $349,888,396. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 516.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 14.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

