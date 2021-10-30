Analysts Set Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Target Price at €68.46

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.85 ($81.00).

Several brokerages recently commented on 1COV. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Covestro stock traded down €1.00 ($1.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €55.56 ($65.36). 890,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.93. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.12.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

