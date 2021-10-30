JOE (JOE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $292.33 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One JOE coin can currently be bought for $2.67 or 0.00004321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $292.33 million and approximately $13.35 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00069986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00071763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00095905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,043.28 or 1.00584281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.49 or 0.07010846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00021375 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 109,665,962 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

