Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

QBCRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

