Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $4.23. 2,469,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 509% from the average session volume of 405,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72). As a group, analysts predict that Siyata Mobile Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

