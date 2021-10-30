Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Trading Down 1.6%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO)’s share price fell 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. 31,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 144,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The firm has a market cap of C$157.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Rio2 Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile; and seven prospects in the north of Chile. Rio2 Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

