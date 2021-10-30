WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Trading Down 1.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.77 and last traded at $37.95. 325,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,123,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XSOE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the third quarter worth $7,582,000. Resource Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 388,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 127,418 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $19,758,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

