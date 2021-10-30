Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.96. Bunge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $11.500-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.64. 1,301,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bunge has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $93.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Bunge’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.75.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $3,095,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

