Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.170 EPS.

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.32. 120,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.42. Plexus has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plexus stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Plexus worth $12,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

