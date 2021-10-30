Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

HTBK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 155,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,366. The company has a market capitalization of $721.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Heritage Commerce worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

