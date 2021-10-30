Birdchain Price Tops $0.0013 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Birdchain has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $360,317.98 and $157,415.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00232499 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00098674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

