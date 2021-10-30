Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Nokia updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NOK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,111,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,576,680. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.
About Nokia
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
