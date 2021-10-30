Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Nokia updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NOK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,111,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,576,680. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nokia stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

