Stellar Price Tops $0.36 (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $8.73 billion and $637.54 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00071637 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00102907 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00071434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00096004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,954.23 or 1.00275332 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,674 coins and its circulating supply is 24,185,453,206 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XLMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.