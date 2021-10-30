Airbloc Market Cap Hits $7.17 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $14,501.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Airbloc has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00232499 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00098674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ABLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.