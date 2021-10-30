Analysts Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target at $52.36

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.32. 191,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,220. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

