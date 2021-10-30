Analysts Set Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT at $138.55

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 96.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.51. The company had a trading volume of 655,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,798. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $59.02 and a 12 month high of $112.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average is $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

