Analysts Expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.62 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATIP. Benchmark downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. 2,022,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,892. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $13.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $126,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

