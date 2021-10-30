Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $28.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Repay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repay by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Repay by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repay stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,937. Repay has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

