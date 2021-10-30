Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.90. 1,552,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,914. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.