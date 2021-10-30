Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues Earnings Results

Terex (NYSE:TEX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Terex stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Terex worth $25,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

