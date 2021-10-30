JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 519.77% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:JAKK traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $10.49. 236,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $15.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,481 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.36% of JAKKS Pacific worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

