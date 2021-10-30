Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

NASDAQ:MCBC remained flat at $$8.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $287.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Macatawa Bank stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

