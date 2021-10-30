Refinable Trading Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $22.43 million and $2.68 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00071434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00096004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,954.23 or 1.00275332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.55 or 0.06991364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00021449 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

