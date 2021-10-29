Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million to $235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.41 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.630-$0.650 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.00. 2,140,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,306. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.47, a P/E/G ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatrace stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

