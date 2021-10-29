Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 100.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of QUMU stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $36.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $10.50.

Get Qumu alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QUMU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

In other Qumu news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 87,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $217,954.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 280,885 shares of company stock worth $689,475. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 815,600.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Qumu were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.