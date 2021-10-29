Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.145-1.185 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Alkermes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.520-$0.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALKS. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,771. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alkermes stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 866,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,610 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Alkermes worth $21,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

