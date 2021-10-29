Analysts Set Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Target Price at $26.17

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BNL shares. Truist Securities downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

BNL stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,040. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,617,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

