$18.96 Million in Sales Expected for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to post sales of $18.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.34 million and the highest is $20.57 million. AutoWeb posted sales of $17.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year sales of $74.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.86 million to $77.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.35 million, with estimates ranging from $72.18 million to $90.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ AUTO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. 15,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,636. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AutoWeb by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AutoWeb by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoWeb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

