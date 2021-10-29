Arionum Price Down 47.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 74.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $56,364.47 and $184.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,775.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,347.87 or 0.07038138 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.14 or 0.00311032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $590.65 or 0.00956110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00085723 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.70 or 0.00430101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.91 or 0.00265330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00249767 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

