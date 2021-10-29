Collective (CO2) Market Cap Hits $177,923.93

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, Collective has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Collective has a market cap of $177,923.93 and approximately $840.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collective coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Collective alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00229960 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00098302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Collective

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CO2USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.