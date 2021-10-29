OriginTrail (TRAC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.72 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00001669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $369.73 million and $6.72 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00229960 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00098302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,528,257 coins. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRACUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.