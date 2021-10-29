MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. MKS Instruments updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.590-$3.110 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.59-3.11 EPS.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $4.31 on Friday, reaching $150.05. The company had a trading volume of 501,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $107.36 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.20.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

