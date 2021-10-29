Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 49.14%.

MBIN stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. 47,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merchants Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

