Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.26. Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.350-$3.430 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.43.

TNL stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

