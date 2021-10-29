Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) to Buy

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:LBC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. 25,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,318. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

