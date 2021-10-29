CoinFi (COFI) One Day Volume Tops $87,560.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $87,560.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 58.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00049257 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00229965 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004677 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00098841 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011008 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
About CoinFi
According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “
CoinFi Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
