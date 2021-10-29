Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 349.50 ($4.57).

Several research firms have weighed in on DLG. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Danuta Gray acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £51,480 ($67,258.95). Also, insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39).

DLG traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 292.40 ($3.82). 8,705,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 299.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 297.51. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The stock has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

