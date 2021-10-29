The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50 to $4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.100 billion to $4.200 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

BCO stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.88. 443,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,570. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Brink’s has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 91.84 and a beta of 1.54.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Brink’s will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

