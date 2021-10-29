SuperFarm (SUPER) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.32 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $313.89 million and approximately $45.32 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012230 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000161 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004532 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

