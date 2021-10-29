VeriCoin (VRC) Market Cap Hits $2.14 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $3,608.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,892.26 or 1.00097690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00061980 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00042856 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.16 or 0.00613214 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,244,300 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

