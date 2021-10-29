Critical Review: Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. United Community Banks pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luther Burbank pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Luther Burbank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares United Community Banks and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 33.15% 13.28% 1.41% Luther Burbank 27.15% 11.27% 0.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Community Banks and Luther Burbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Luther Burbank 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Community Banks presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.07%. Given United Community Banks’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than Luther Burbank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of United Community Banks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Community Banks and Luther Burbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $714.10 million 4.23 $164.09 million $1.98 17.60 Luther Burbank $243.91 million 3.08 $39.91 million $0.89 16.30

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Luther Burbank. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

United Community Banks has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Community Banks beats Luther Burbank on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, GA.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan. The company was founded on May 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

