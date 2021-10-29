Zeusshield Market Capitalization Hits $295,422.48 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $295,422.48 and $28,435.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00049328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00229850 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00098873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

