Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz Sells 10,000 Shares

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $19.90. 892,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,535. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $630.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMTX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Aemetis by 16.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

