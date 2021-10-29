OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%.

OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. 327,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OceanFirst Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of OceanFirst Financial worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

