Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Professional had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of PFHD stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,230. Professional has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Professional stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Professional worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFHD shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

