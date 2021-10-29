Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.96 billion.Garmin also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.600-$5.600 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.00.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,209. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.11. Garmin has a 52 week low of $101.23 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.