Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.71-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$3.060 EPS.

NASDAQ ROCK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,818. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gibraltar Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Gibraltar Industries worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

