Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.70. Comerica posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $8.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,672. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in Comerica by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.09. 721,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average is $74.81.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

