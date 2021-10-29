Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of TUFN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. 59,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,517. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $366.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 80,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 69.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 56,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

