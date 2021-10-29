AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $91.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $570,781.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,572 shares of company stock worth $3,045,734. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth about $2,664,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 354.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.06. 174,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,227. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average is $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -59.10 and a beta of 1.04. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

